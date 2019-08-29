After Wayfair, Is Nexus Needed For Remote Tax Obligations?

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 1:07 PM EDT) -- The Kansas Department of Revenue recently released Notice 19-04, which provides that all remote sellers are required to register for and begin collecting and remitting sales and use tax effective Oct. 1. Notably, the notice cites no transaction or dollar thresholds for determining remote seller nexus with Kansas. The only predicate for nexus is that the remote seller makes a sale of tangible personal property or services to a customer located in the state. The department was clear that it relied on existing law, specifically Section 79-3702(h)(1)(F) of the Kansas code, to support the nexus position taken in the notice. Section...

