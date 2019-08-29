6th Circ. Says Walmart Isn't Liable For Assault In Dairy Section

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Walmart isn't liable for a random and brutal assault on a woman in one of its Michigan stores, the Sixth Circuit has ruled, finding the store fulfilled its duty to her by quickly reacting and planning to notify police, though another customer had already dialed 911 before managers could call. The attack happened early on a Friday night in September 2014, when Michelle Sroka went to Walmart to buy chip dip for a gathering with friends. While in the dairy department, a man she didn't know beat her with a cane and punched her repeatedly, leaving her "bruised and bloodied," according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS