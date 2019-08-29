USDA To Probe Beef Industry After Tyson Slaughterhouse Fire

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is opening a probe into the beef industry's pricing practices after a fire shuttered a major Tyson Foods slaughterhouse in Kansas earlier this month. “As part of our continued efforts to monitor the impact of the fire at the beef processing facility in Holcomb, Kan.,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said in a press release, “I have directed USDA’s Packers and Stockyards Division to launch an investigation into recent beef pricing margins to determine if there is any evidence of price manipulation, collusion, restrictions of competition or other unfair practices.” “If any unfair practices are...

