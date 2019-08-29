Puerto Rico Officials Blast Oversight Board In High Court Brief

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 2:58 PM EDT) -- A group of Puerto Rican elected officials have joined those asking the U.S. Supreme Court to find that the federal board overseeing the island’s financial overhaul was unconstitutionally appointed, saying separation of powers needs to be preserved. In an amicus brief filed Wednesday, the officials ripped the board’s arguments that its members are territorial officials who do not need Senate confirmation, saying this is both legally incorrect and violates the constitutional principle of the separation of powers. “If separation of powers prevents tyranny, the lack thereof necessarily exposes citizens to answering to a tyrannical (or at least autocratic) regime,” they said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS