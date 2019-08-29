Insys Ch. 11 Case Gets Consumer Privacy Watchdog

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trustee filed a notice of appointment Wednesday in Delaware bankruptcy court naming a consumer privacy ombudsman to safeguard the private information of customers of pain medication maker Insys Therapeutics Inc. In the notice, the trustee's office said it was appointing Elise Frejka of Frejka PLLC to serve in the role charged with ensuring that the personally identifiable information of Insys customers is protected in the sale of the debtor's assets. Under Section 332(b) of the Bankruptcy Code, the ombudsman can appear at a sale hearing to present evidence to the court concerning how the consumer's information...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS