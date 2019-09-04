California Powerhouse: Gibson Dunn & Crutcher

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP continued to stand out from the pack in both the litigation and corporate practice areas this year, securing a complete victory for Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a long-running infringement case, helping CNN’s Jim Acosta restore his White House press credentials and advising on prominent deals. The firm guided Los Angeles’ Platinum Equity in acquisitions worth billions, took on the Trump administration on behalf of six young Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients and negotiated a global settlement in the million-dollar licensing war between Apple and its manufacturers and Qualcomm. It also represented actress Ashley Judd in...

