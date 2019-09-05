California Powerhouse: Lieff Cabraser

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Driven by a strong sense of social responsibility, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP reached policy-changing, big-dollar settlements with Fiat Chrysler over diesel emissions fraud, with Anthem over a massive medical data breach and with the University of Southern California over a gynecologist’s sexual abuse of students. The firm won’t take on cases that it doesn’t believe in, so while it is among the smallest firms on Law360's 2019 California Powerhouses list with just 67 attorneys in the Golden State, the cases the firm tackles seek justice for the abused, the broken and the deceived. “We think that the courts matter...

