California Powerhouse: Hueston Hennigan

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 1:10 PM EDT) -- Hueston Hennigan LLP has helped big-name clients navigate high-stakes litigation in 2019, including tech tycoon Elon Musk’s battles with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a long-running legal saga involving media mogul Sumner Redstone and a consumer protection dispute involving the Navajo Nation. Hueston Hennigan’s efforts landed it a spot on Law360’s 2019 California Powerhouses list, highlighting notable players in the Golden State’s expansive marketplace for legal services. Managing partner Brian Hennigan, who is based in Hueston Hennigan’s downtown Los Angeles office, said the firm puts an emphasis on seeking quick resolutions for clients involved in complex litigation. "We partner with,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS