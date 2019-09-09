California Powerhouse: Munger Tolles & Olson

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Munger Tolles & Olson LLP spent another year at center stage in some of the Golden State's biggest media and entertainment battles, notching multimillion-dollar wins for movie studios locked in copyright disputes with distributors while securing victories in high-exposure cases in courtrooms on both coasts. The Los Angeles-based firm's string of victories landed it on Law360's California Powerhouses list for the second year in a row as it followed up on several of its highlights from 2018 with knockout blows, including a $62 million verdict in a copyright dispute between movie studios and streaming platform VidAngel. Hailyn Chen, the firm's co-managing...

