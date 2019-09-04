Florida Powerhouse: Cole Scott

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- While Cole Scott & Kissane PA prides itself on its dominant footprint in Florida — with more than a dozen offices and nearly 450 attorneys in the Sunshine State — the ever-expanding firm has garnered national recognition for its knack for clearing big names in multimillion-dollar liability cases. Within the past year, the firm successfully negotiated Tiger Woods' dismissal from a wrongful death suit surrounding the golf legend’s eponymous Florida restaurant and helped clear a former Miami Dolphins doctor from negligence claims brought by ex-player Otis “O.J.” McDuffie, securing it a place among Law360’s 2019 Florida Powerhouses. Civil litigation is Cole Scott’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS