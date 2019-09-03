Illinois Powerhouse: Edelson

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Edelson PC built a reputation for deploying inventive legal strategies to combat significant public issues, and in 2019, scored legal victories that set it up to take Facebook to trial in a big biometric privacy case. The firm, one of Law360's 2019 Illinois Powerhouses, is also leading more governmental entities to fight for their residents and has secured landmark victories on behalf of consumers. Edelson secured a Ninth Circuit win that essentially ensures a courtroom showdown over Facebook's facial recognition technology, led an Illinois village's charge against a threat to close one of its hospitals, and landed a verdict worth an estimated $925 million against...

