Texas Powerhouse: Kirkland & Ellis

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP hasn’t had roots in Texas for long, only moving into the market in 2014, but it made quick work of establishing a reputation for handling some of the biggest energy deals statewide, including a recent $12 billion combination that created one of the largest offshore drillers in the world. In the past 12 months, according to firm data, Kirkland's attorneys have advised more than 100 clients on energy deals that are valued at more than $80 billion combined, helping the firm land among Law360's 2019 Texas Powerhouses. The firm's biggest clients include Total, Energy Capital Partners, Repsol,...

