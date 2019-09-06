Texas Powerhouse: Susman Godfrey

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Susman Godfrey LLP attorneys reached a landmark deal to reform the cash bail system in Harris County, took home the largest jury verdict ever rendered in Bexar County and won a complete victory for a client in a dispute with an oilfield services company. That work and more shows how the firm stands out in a crowded legal market to earn a spot as one of Law360's Texas Powerhouses for the second consecutive year. The trial-focused firm counts among its clients corporate giants such as Walmart, Chevron and General Electric. Yet lawyers at the firm are comfortable working on contingency, said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS