Texas Powerhouse: McKool Smith

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 1:18 PM EDT) -- McKool Smith PC continued to demonstrate its prowess both in and outside the courtroom this past year, scoring a $10.6 million patent infringement verdict for PanOptis, convincing a jury that licensing fees charged by Ericsson were fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory, and invalidating a patent Sanofi was accused of infringing. Initially founded in Dallas by principals Mike McKool and Phillip N. Smith Jr. with just 13 attorneys in 1991, McKool Smith has since expanded nationwide with offices in Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C. However, the firm has maintained its roots in Texas, with nearly half of its 150 U.S. attorneys...

