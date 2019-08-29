Blood Glucose Meter Row Must Be Arbitrated, Fla. Court Hears

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Executives of a blood glucose meter manufacturer accused of "double-crossing" a Japanese medical products company in a $272.5 million deal with a Chinese biosensor company urged a Florida federal court on Wednesday to send the dispute to arbitration. Scott Verner, Dean Sorrentino and Jason Mondek, executives of a former Nipro Corp. subsidiary now known as Trividia Health Inc., have been accused by Nipro of misleading it into inking a sweetheart deal under which it agreed to purchase diabetes monitoring products from Trividia once it was sold to Chinese company Sinocare Inc. Nipro sued in July, seeking at least $38 million in...

