Pernod Ricard Adds 2 New Directors Amid Activist Pressure

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Pernod Ricard SA on Thursday added two new directors to its board, amid an ongoing board refreshment effort that comes after the French alcoholic beverage maker drew heat from an activist investor. Paris-based Pernod Ricard said Philippe Petitcolin and Esther Berrozpe Galindo joined the board as independent directors, and investors will be able to vote on the appointments at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting. To accommodate the new directors, Pernod Ricard said two current directors, Pierre Pringuet and Martina Gonzalez-Gallarza, will resign at the annual shareholder meeting. The company also said a third director, Nicole Bouton, will not seek reelection....

