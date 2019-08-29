Fla. Man Gets 18-Month Sentence For $20M Xerox Toner Scam

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A Florida man who pled guilty to defrauding Xerox Corp. of more than $20 million worth of toner has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison by a New York federal judge and ordered to pay restitution. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford sentenced Robert Fisher on Wednesday to 18 months in prison and ordered him to pay $3.9 million in restitution to Xerox and the Internal Revenue Service after he pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Fisher, who owned RBM Imaging, a copier and printer distributor based in Daytona Beach, Florida,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS