DOJ Watchdog Says Comey Memo Leak Flouted Protocol

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 2:43 PM EDT) -- Former FBI Director James Comey violated bureau protocol when he kept memos he had written on conversations with President Donald Trump and leaked the contents of one to a reporter via his lawyer, the U.S. Department of Justice's watchdog said Thursday. The DOJ's Office of the Inspector General said Comey violated policies and his employment agreement after his firing when he failed to return memos memorializing conversations with Trump. The memos traced their one-on-one interactions in 2017 during the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election. The DOJ declined to prosecute Comey over the incidents, the watchdog said. The...

