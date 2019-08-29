InterDigital Sues Lenovo Over Essential Wireless Patents

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Major patent licensing company InterDigital Technology Corp. on Wednesday slapped Lenovo and affiliate Motorola with an infringement suit in Delaware federal court, saying their laptops, tablets and smartphones infringe eight of its standard-essential patents for third- and fourth-generation wireless technology. InterDigital says it brought the suit after failing to secure a licensing agreement with Beijing-based Lenovo Holding Co. Inc., despite having engaged in good faith negotiations in what it contends was an effort to grant a worldwide license to Lenovo on terms that are fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory, or FRAND. The complaint against Lenovo, its U.S. counterpart and Motorola Mobility LLC...

