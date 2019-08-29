Feds Tell Justices EPA Deal Voids Mont. Superfund Ruling

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Montana Supreme Court's finding that state residents can sue Atlantic Richfield Co. for cleanup costs related to pollution from a Superfund site despite the company's settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Only federal courts have jurisdiction to decide controversies arising under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act — the Superfund law — so the residents' case should never have gotten past the starting line in state court, the government said in an amicus brief supporting the company's appeal of the state high court's decision....

