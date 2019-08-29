McAfee Can't Get Injunction In Ex-Worker Trade Secret Tiff

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Thursday denied cybersecurity software maker McAfee LLC an emergency order blocking three former workers from sharing its trade secrets with competitor Tanium Inc., saying there’s no evidence the workers took anything to share. U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant brushed off a forensic report showing worker Alan Coe accessed and downloaded McAfee documents the day he told the company he was leaving for Tanium, saying it only backs up Coe’s claims he was tying up loose ends before departing. McAfee was also denied an injunction under its more circumstantial theory alleging Coe and fellow Tanium hire Percy...

