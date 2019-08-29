Fed. Circ. OKs Order Blocking Generic Of Allergan Eye Drug

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday left in place an order preventing Novartis’ Sandoz division from launching a generic version of Allergan’s Combigan eye drug, rejecting arguments that a lower court misinterpreted Allergan’s patents. The court, in a precedential decision, said a New Jersey federal judge correctly construed the patents’ claims when he found in July 2018 that Allergan was likely to prove infringement in the case and ordered a preliminary injunction. “Neither Allergan nor Sandoz disputes that because we affirm the district court’s [claim construction] determination, … the district court’s granting of Allergan’s preliminary injunction should likewise be affirmed,” the Federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS