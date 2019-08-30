Key Health Care And Pharma Policy Debates To Track This Fall

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration and Congress are poised to make pivotal policy moves on Medicare Advantage audits, the definition of “healthy” foods, prescription drug prices, surprise medical bills and anti-fraud limits on coordinated care among doctors and hospitals. Here, Law360 explores key regulations and legislation to watch in 2019’s final months. Medicare Advantage Plans Fear $4.5B Blow A deeply controversial change to Medicare Advantage reimbursement that could slash industry revenue by $4.5 billion over 10 years is drawing ever-louder alarms from private insurers. At issue is the proposed elimination of an “adjuster” formula that recognizes a permissible amount of excessive payments to...

