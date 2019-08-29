Rep. Wants DHS To Explain New Ban On Detention Site Visits

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform is asking the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to explain why it has suddenly blocked the committee’s staff from visiting detention centers after allowing them to visit the facilities last week. The Thursday letter penned by Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, D-Md., criticized DHS’ recent decision to stop committee staff members from making additional visits to 11 detention centers, including those that the Office of Inspector General said posed “an immediate risk to the health and safety” of detainees and agents alike. Disputing claims that the committee’s staff had been “rude” in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS