CFPB Settles With Ill. Debt Collector It Says Made Threats

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Debt collection company Asset Recovery Associates Inc. agreed to pay more than $236,000 to settle claims brought by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that it flouted debt collection laws by threatening consumers, according to a consent order filed Wednesday. The CFPB alleged that since January 2015, the Lombard, Illinois-based ARA had violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by strong-arming indebted consumers with misrepresentations. ARA, also known as Financial Credit Service Inc., illegally threatened consumers with arrests and lawsuits, incorrectly told them their credit reports would be damaged, falsely said it employed attorneys, and warned...

