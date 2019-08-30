Financial Advisers Seek To Nix Insurer's Coverage Suit

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Three current and former employees of financial advisory firm Stout Risius Ross Inc. are saying Great American Fidelity Insurance Co. is asking the wrong court to excuse it from defending them against claims they falsely inflated a company's stock value. In a filing in the Michigan federal court case Thursday the three individuals and their wives said they never lived or worked in Michigan and none were corporate officers in Michigan-based Stout Risius at the time the valuation at issue in the underlying lawsuits took place, giving Great American no justification to bring them before a Michigan court. "Employment by a...

