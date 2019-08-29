Fla. Health System Settles EEOC Suit Over Leave Policy

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A Florida health care provider has agreed to pony up $375,000 to resolve a lawsuit from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claiming it flouted the Americans With Disabilities Act by having a policy of refusing to ever let workers take more than 12 weeks of leave, the EEOC said Thursday. The EEOC announced that Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Inc. has settled the lawsuit — filed in Florida federal court just Tuesday — that claimed TMH’s 12-week leave policy was “inflexible.” The commission's suit alleged that the health care system denied disabled workers more time off beyond what is allowed under the...

