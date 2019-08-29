4th Circ. Strikes Down Limits On Immigration Case Closures

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Thursday overturned a decision by former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions that limited immigration judges' ability to administratively close cases, finding that immigration courts have unambiguous authority to manage their dockets as necessary. In a published decision, a three-judge panel refused to defer to Sessions' reasoning in Matter of Castro-Tum — a Board of Immigration Appeals case he'd referred to himself last year — saying that the regulations governing judges' authority to manage their own caseload were clear. In Matter of Castro-Tum, Sessions held that immigration judges and appellate board members do not have general authority to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS