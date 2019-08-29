Texas Crypto Issuers On The Hook For $10.1M In SEC Deal

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Dallas-based cryptocurrency dealer Bitqyck Inc. and its founders agreed on Thursday to pay over $10.1 million in a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over claims they defrauded investors in the company's digital tokens and ran an unregistered virtual currency exchange. The SEC says Bitqyck and its owners, Bruce Bise and Sam Mendez­, sold $13 million of digital tokens Bitqy and BitqyM in unregistered securities offerings to thousands of investors in the U.S. and abroad, who collectively lost over two-thirds of their investments. According to the agency's complaint, investors were falsely told a purchaser of a Bitqy token would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS