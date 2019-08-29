Fed. Circ. Backs Win For Illumina On Scripps Chemical Patent

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A split Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld a lower court's interpretation of key terms in a Scripps Research Institute patent covering encoded chemical libraries, with a dissenting judge lamenting that the majority opinion "unduly lops off" much of the patent. In a 2-1 nonprecedential opinion, the majority of a three-judge panel said that U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino did not misinterpret certain claims in Scripps' patent involving the variable "a" in certain chemical formulas, leaving in place the district judge's May 2018 ruling that DNA-sequencing company Illumina Inc.'s BeadChip products did not infringe on those claims. Notably, Judge Sammartino had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS