SEC Says Florida Man's Sham Offering Lured 4 Investors

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday accused a Florida man in federal court of fraudulently offering securities in a company the agency claims he falsely billed as a developer of stored-value debit card services and software for gaming and sports books. According to the SEC's complaint, William Hutchinson, 74, of Sarasota, Florida, reaped at least $35,000 from four Canadian investors as a result of the allegedly fraudulent offering between March 2018 and August 2018. The suit brings claims under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. As part of his scheme, the SEC said...

