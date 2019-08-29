DC Court Can’t Hear Trump’s State Tax Suit, NY Officials Say

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT) -- The District Court for the District of Columbia lacks jurisdiction to consider President Donald Trump's lawsuit seeking to bar the potential release of his New York state tax returns to Congress, New York officials said Thursday. In their motion to dismiss, New York tax commissioner Michael Schmidt and Attorney General Letitia James said that they simply lack the connection to the nation's capital necessary for the D.C. federal court to assume jurisdiction over the suit. The case should either be dismissed or transferred to a New York court, the officials said. “Even after amending his complaint as of right in response...

