Choice-Of-Law Clauses Can Be Overridden, Calif. Justices Say

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the Golden State's policyholder-friendly late notice rule can override insurance provisions requiring other states' laws to apply to coverage disputes, answering a query from the Ninth Circuit in a private college's bid to force its insurer to pay environmental remediation costs. In a 22-page opinion steeped in arcane insurance terms, the justices found that California's "notice-prejudice rule" — which requires an insurer to prove it was substantially harmed by a policyholder's untimely notice to deny coverage on that basis — is a "fundamental public policy" of the Golden State for the purpose of...

