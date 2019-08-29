Bankruptcy Firm Can't Escape Malpractice Suit

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge ruled Thursday that Heller Draper Patrick Horn & Manthey can’t use jurisdictional arguments to escape a malpractice suit by a fast food franchisee claiming the law firm mishandled its bankruptcy. U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey ruled that because MSAA LLC claims its injuries occurred because of Heller Draper’s mishandling of its case in Nevada’s bankruptcy court, the case belongs in Nevada rather than Heller Draper’s Louisiana home. “Nevada has a strong interest in ensuring that all attorneys within its jurisdiction perform to its standard of care,” she said. According to the opinion MSAA and its principal, Sayed...

