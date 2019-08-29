Checking Patent Owner Urges Fed. Circ. To Rethink Alice Nix

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ignored physical improvements that a Solutran Inc. patent made to checking technology when invalidating it as abstract, the payment processing company said Thursday in a bid to revive its $4.2 million infringement win against U.S Bank. The court said the patent covers only the abstract idea of crediting a merchant's account quickly when processing a check, but Solutran’s rehearing petition argued it actually describes a tangible process that is patent-eligible under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice test. It said the panel improperly disregarded the improvements and looked only at the broader business method. "By ignoring the tangible, physical nature...

