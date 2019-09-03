How DHS' Public Charge Rule Will Affect Immigrant Benefits

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 3:20 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 14, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security released a final rule that imposes significant new barriers on immigrants legally applying to enter and remain in the country.[1] For decades, the DHS has considered whether an immigrant is likely to become a “public charge” — a person “primarily dependent” on the government for support — when reviewing his or her application for admission to the United States or to become a lawful permanent resident (LPR, or a green card holder). The DHS' final rule makes sweeping changes to this policy by redefining public charge and giving the DHS greater discretion...

