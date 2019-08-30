Playboy Reporter, White House Spar Over Daily Beast Quotes

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- With a ruling looming over the Trump administration's decision to revoke the press credentials of Playboy magazine's White House correspondent, the two sides are now wrangling over the legal significance of a Daily Beast article in which the press secretary is quoted about the decision. Hours after it was published Thursday, Playboy reporter Brian Karem alerted a D.C. federal judge to the article — specifically, to a quote from White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham detailing a meeting with President Donald Trump before she revoked Karem's pass. In the quote, Grisham said she had assured Trump that she was "sure" about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS