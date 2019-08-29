Juniper Networks Pays $11.8M To Settle SEC's FCPA Claims

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The cybersecurity firm Juniper Networks Inc. agreed Thursday to pay about $11.75 million to resolve the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s claims that subsidiaries in China and Russia violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977. The SEC alleged that some of Juniper’s Russia employees obtained sales discounts intended for customers that were actually put toward trips for government officials. China employees allegedly funded travel and entertainment for foreign officials as well. Juniper didn’t admit to or deny the allegations. The U.S. Department of Justice closed its own investigation into the matter without taking any action, according to the company....

