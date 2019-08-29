Navigating The Mysterious NCAA Verbal Commitment

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Student-athletes across the country will be grappling with difficult questions in the days to come. Sept. 1 of a high school student’s junior year is a new deadline (as of 2018) for recruitment and communication. Coaches are allowed to communicate directly to a prospective college student-athlete starting on Sept. 1 for all sports (except football and basketball, which have their own rules). Thus, a practical effect of the new NCAA legislation means that the earliest possible date for a verbal offer and verbal acceptance is 12 a.m. on Sept. 1. No decisions need to be made by that date; it is...

