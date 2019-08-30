Uzbekistan To Challenge Immunity Ruling In $13M Award Fight

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Uzbekistan has appealed a D.C. federal court ruling rejecting its sovereign immunity defense in litigation filed by a Guernsey-based arbitration funder to enforce a $13 million arbitral award following a gold and silver mining and tax dispute. The Central Asian nation told U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg on Thursday that its interlocutory appeal of the order, in which the judge denied in part the country's motion to toss the litigation, divests the court of jurisdiction until the appeal is resolved. The suit was filed by Gretton Ltd., which is the assignee of the award that had been issued to Oxus...

