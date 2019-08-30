PE Firm Hit With Price-Fixing Suit Over Bankruptcy Services

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Stone Point Capital has conspired for years with three of the country’s largest providers of bankruptcy support services to inflate the price of software and services used in Chapter 7 cases, according to a proposed class action filed Thursday in Connecticut federal court. Software consulting company Spinner Consulting LLC alleged that Stone Point Capital LLC, an affiliate of Bankruptcy Management Solutions Inc., colluded with BMS and its two biggest competitors and changed the traditional billing methods for their services to suppress competition and maintain market power. BMS, which does business as Stretto, provides software to help bankruptcy trustees...

