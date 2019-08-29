Ex-Google Worker Calls Out CLO For 'Abuse' After Affair

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 11:26 PM EDT) -- A former Google legal department employee has opened up about her yearslong affair with the tech giant's former general counsel, detailing the "abuse" she says she experienced at the hands of one of the most "ruthless lawyers in the world." Jennifer Blakely published an op-ed on Medium on Wednesday, saying that she was forced out of her job while having an affair with David Drummond, who currently serves as senior vice president of corporate development for Google's parent company Alphabet. Blakely and Drummond began dating in 2004 and had a son in 2007, she said in the piece. And "‘hell' does not begin to capture" her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS