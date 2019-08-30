Don't Miss It: Cleary, Gibson Dunn Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Cleary Gottlieb and Gibson Dunn. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed. Blackstone Seeks Full Takeover of Tallgrass Energy Midstream energy infrastructure company Tallgrass Energy LP said Aug. 27 that it has received a $19.50 per share takeover offer from Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, a deal valued at roughly $3 billion. The takeover proposal comes roughly seven months after Blackstone acquired a controlling interest in Tallgrass for about $3.3 billion in a deal steered by Baker...

