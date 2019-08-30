Toshiba Memory Inks $165M Deal For Lite-On Tech Unit

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 10:11 AM EDT) -- Private equity-backed Toshiba Memory on Friday outlined plans to snap up Lite-On Technology’s solid state drive business for $165 million, further building out its offerings in the space amid the growing use of cloud storage. Japan’s Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp., which is owned by a consortium led by Massachusetts-based Bain Capital, said the acquisition of the unit of Lite-On Technology Corp., a Taiwan-based technology company, will strengthen its own SSD offerings. “Lite-On’s Solid State Drive business is a natural and strategic fit with Toshiba Memory and expands our focus in the SSD industry,” Nobuo Hayasaka, Toshiba Memory's acting president and CEO,...

