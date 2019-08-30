Texas High Court Will Ref $230M Energy Asset Deal Fight

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review a dispute over a $230 million sale agreement for oil and gas assets, in which an appellate court revived a suit claiming a group of Texas Panhandle property owners breached the agreement by selling to a third party. The sellers — Chalker Energy Partners III LLC; Raptor Petroleum LLC and affiliated parties; and R. Byron Roach Trustee LLC and Russell L. Roach — urged the high court to take a look at a 2017 intermediate appellate ruling that wiped out their victory in the dispute. Le Norman Operating LLC claims the sellers...

