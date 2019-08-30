France’s Digital Services Tax A Sign Of Things To Come

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 12:07 PM EDT) -- In July, French President Emmanuel Macron signed into law a digital services tax that will subject many U.S. tech companies to taxation on certain gross revenues. In response, the U.S. trade representative opened an investigation and President Donald Trump threatened to retaliate with higher tariffs on French wine, while newspapers across the United States and abroad quoted a variety of government officials and tech company representatives who claimed that the tax was a pure revenue grab that discriminated against U.S. companies and was unprecedented and inappropriate. The French digital services tax is controversial for several reasons. First, this is a new...

