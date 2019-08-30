Union Can't Dodge NLRB Pro-Biz Discipline Shift

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A divided National Labor Relations Board panel has rejected a union’s bid to end a case over disciplining newly unionized workers before the agency’s Republican leadership can use it to shift precedent in businesses’ favor. On Thursday, Republican board chairman John Ring and member Marvin Kaplan voted not to dismiss allegations that a New Jersey nursing home violated the National Labor Relations Act by punishing four workers without giving the Service Employees International Union, which had been certified as their representative but had not yet hashed out a contract with the company, a chance to negotiate their discipline. 1199SEIU United Healthcare...

