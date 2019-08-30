Contacts Users Must Turn Over Glasses Info In Antitrust Suit

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 3:20 PM EDT) -- The contact lens wearers hoping to lead an antitrust class action against retailers must hand over documents related to their use or purchase of eyeglasses, a Utah federal judge has decided, since that information could impact their fitness to lead the class. Thursday's order from U.S. Magistrate Judge Dustin B. Pead marks a win for the retailers in their quest to disqualify the named plaintiffs from leading the class action over alleged anti-competitive deals among rivals including 1-800 Contacts, Vision Direct and Walgreens. The companies have questioned whether the individuals are typical of such a class if they didn't continuously buy...

