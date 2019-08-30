US Enters Into Tax Treaty With Japan, Tees Up Spain’s

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 1:51 PM EDT) -- The United States officially entered into a tax treaty protocol with Japan and will enter into one with Spain later this year, the U.S. Department of the Treasury said on Friday. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaking after last month's meeting of Group of Seven finance officials in France. On Friday, he said new tax treaty protocols with Japan and Spain would “help to create a level playing field for American businesses and workers.” (AP) The treaty protocol with Japan went into effect on Friday, and the one with Spain is set to enter into effect on Nov. 27, the agency said in...

