Perkins Coie Grows NY Office With Ex-BNY Mellon Atty

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie said Tuesday that it has bolstered its financial transactions practice and fintech industry group with the addition of a former Bank of New York Mellon associate general counsel and managing director. Linc Finkenberg departed BNY Mellon last month and has joined Perkins Coie’s New York office as a partner, bringing with him a wealth of corporate trust expertise, risk mitigation skill and legal technology know-how that he built over his roughly 14-year career at the world’s biggest custody bank. “The rapid pace of innovation is striking; it’s changing how business gets done and how lawyers counsel, and Perkins Coie...

